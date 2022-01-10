Gov. Edwards announces mortgage relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the launching of the Louisiana Homeowners Assistance Fund for homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19. This fund is to help those who are behind on mortgages and at risk of foreclosure.

“We know that many Louisiana homeowners are struggling financially from the pandemic and, in many cases, have fallen behind on their mortgages and are facing foreclosure,” Gov. Edwards said. “This program provides an avenue for resources and assistance that has not been available before, and this is an important step to help ensure that low- and moderate-income homeowners and their families are able to stay in their homes. I encourage everyone who may be eligible to apply.”

The program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and Louisiana is set to receive $146.7 million in funding to provide up to $25,000 per eligible homeowner.

Eligible homeowners include those who meet the following criteria:

– Own and occupy a home in Louisiana as their primary residence

– Meet income qualifications

– Experienced a financial hardship associated with the COVID-19 pandemic

The state will work closely with lenders and mortgage providers to ensure the availability of funds is communicated to homeowners who would benefit from the program.

To learn more about the program or to apply, visit haf.lacovidhousing.com or call 833-88-LAHAF.