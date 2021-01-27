Gov. Edwards announces JAG-LA receives 5 of 5 Award for 15th year

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Gov. John Bel Edwards talks to media at the Case Closed Barbershop on November 15, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Louisiana residents head to the polls tomorrow to vote in the gubernatorial runoff election between Republican candidate Eddie Rispone and incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Tuesday that the National Jobs for Americas Graduates affiliate in Lousiana (JAG-LA) has once again received the 5 of 5 Award for achieving all five standards set by the national organization for being consistent in quality and high achievement levels for student outcomes during the last year.

This is a coveted award that Louisiana is proud to have achieved over the past 15 years.

“During the most difficult time in America’s history, Louisiana JAG has shown grit in the face of adversity.” Gov. John Bel Edwrds, Chairman, JAG-LA

“JAG programs throughout our state have taken seriously their responsibility to create change and teach our young people the skills they need to succeed in life no matter how overwhelming the obstacles that come before them,” said Gov. Edwards, who also serves as chairman.

“Covid-19, hurricanes and civil unrest have presented great challenges, but with the help of our accomplished JAG-LA specialists, our students are equipped to meet those challenges.”

JAG-LA is currently celebrating its 25th year and under the direction of Gov. Edwards the programs have more than doubled.

JAG Louisiana currently has 139 programs throughout Louisiana and is in 46 parishes and entities.

The JAG-LA class of 2019 had tremendous results, including a high school graduation rate of 97 percent and a full-time placement rate of 91 percent of graduates working at a job, serving in the military, pursuing post-secondary education or a combination of these activities at a full-time level.

“JAG-Louisiana has proven to be one of the most effective programs in the State and one of our highest performing among our 40 state affiliates, now with 25 years of success under their belt,” Ken Smith, president, National JAG said. “We are especially pleased to recognize them receiving our highest National Performance Award for success in the depths of the pandemic for those that have been hit the earliest and the hardest.” Ken Smith, President, National JAG

JAG-LA is currently serving 7,477 students this school year, and an additional, 1,200 students who completed the program last year are receiving follow-up services. The program works with students from the 6th through the 12th grades and out-of-school youth who were not successful with the regular classroom setting.

Its core program is dedicated to providing opportunities for students challenged with life and learning hurdles, including academic, social, behavioral and economic.

Louisiana is an affiliate of the National Jobs for America’s Graduates, which has a 40-year track record and has proven to be the country’s most effective dropout prevention/dropout recovery program.

Nationally, JAG currently operates in 40 states, helping more students each year work toward graduation followed by meaningful work or postsecondary education.

Funding for JAG-LA is provided through the following partnerships: AT&T, Entergy, Weyhauser, Regions Bank, Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, Louisiana Department of Education, and the Louisiana Workforce Commission/Louisiana Rehabilitation Services.