Gov. Edwards announces boards and commissions appointments

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions on Friday:

Capital Area Groundwater Conservation District

Karen K. Gautreaux of Mandeville has been appointed to the Capital Area Groundwater Conservation District. Gautreaux is the director of government relations for The Nature Conservancy’s Louisiana chapter and will serve as a nominee of the Capital Area Groundwater Conservation District Board.

Capital Area Human Services District

Kathy M. D’Albor of Plaquemine has been appointed to the Capital Area Human Services District. D’Albor will represent Iberville Parish and serve as a professional in the field of developmental disabilities.

Children’s Cabinet Advisory Board

Donna Bowie of LaPlace has been appointed to the Children’s Cabinet Advisory Board. Bowie is the deputy director of the Bridge City Center for Youth.

Kathy N. Coleman of Baton Rouge has been appointed to the Children’s Cabinet Advisory Board. Coleman is the secretary treasurer and CEO of Grandparents Raising Grandchildren.

Lakeisha W. Robertson of Baton Rouge has been appointed to the Children’s Cabinet Advisory Board. Robertson is a program manager in the Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs.

Employment Security Board of Review

Leicester L. “Les” Landon II has been appointed to the Employment Security Board of Review. Landon served as the director of public relations for the Louisiana Federation of Teachers for 23 years and will represent the public.

Grand Isle Independent Levee District

Michael A. Scioneaux of Grand Isle has been appointed to the Grand Isle Independent Levee District. Scioneaux is an operations manager at Total Waste Solutions.

Judicial Compensation Commission

Rosiland “Roz” Moore of Baton Rouge has been appointed to the Judicial Compensation Commission. Moore is director of boards and commissions for the Office of the Governor and will serve as representative of the governor.

Lafitte Area Independent Levee District

Robert F. Briscoe III of Lafitte has been reappointed to the Lafitte Area Independent Levee District. Briscoe is a General Manager at Versabar. Briscoe will serve the board as a legislators’ nominee, a professional with 10 years of experience, and an engineer.

Dena C. Frickey of Lafitte has been reappointed to the Lafitte Area Independent Levee District. Frickey is a professor of mathematics at Delgado Community College and will serve the board as a legislator’s nominee and a professional with 10 years of experience.

Rep. Timothy P. Kerner Jr. of Lafitte has been reappointed to the Lafitte Area Independent Levee District. Kerner is the mayor of the town of Jean Lafitte and will serve the board as a legislator’s nominee.

Jonathan M. Williams of Crown Point has been reappointed to the Lafitte Area Independent Levee District. Williams is an attorney and will serve the board as a legislator’s nominee.

Louisiana Cemetery Board

Marilyn P. Leufroy of Morganza has been reappointed to the Louisiana Cemetery Board. Leufroy is a compliance officer at the Louisiana Department of Justice and will serve at-large.

Louisiana Commission for the Deaf

Mallory F. Brown of Denham Springs has been appointed to the Louisiana Commission for the Deaf. Brown will serve the board as the parent of a deaf person.

Louisiana Lottery Corporation

William J. “Beau” Black Jr. of Belle Chase has been appointed to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation. Black is a security advisor for Royal Dutch Shell and will serve the board at-large.

Cynthia Hedge-Morrell of New Orleans has been appointed to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation. Hedge-Morrell served on the New Orleans City Council from 2005 to 2014 and will represent the 2nd Congressional District.

Louisiana Rehabilitation Council

Yakima K. Black of Baker has been appointed to the Louisiana Rehabilitation Council. Black is the president and CEO of the Louisiana Assistive Technology Access Network (LATAN) and will serve as a representative of the area of rehabilitation technologies.

Steven D. Carrier of Church Point has been appointed to the Louisiana Rehabilitation Council. Carrier is a rehab counselor at Touro Infirmary and will serve as a current or former applicant for, or recipient of, vocational rehabilitation services.

Mary S. Hornsby of Baton Rouge has been appointed to the Louisiana Rehabilitation Council. Hornsby works for the Louisiana Workforce Commission and will serve in an ex-officio capacity as a non-voting vocational rehabilitation counselor with knowledge of and experience with vocational rehabilitation programs.

Lynn A. Stevens of Bossier City has been appointed to the Louisiana Rehabilitation Council. Stevens is the director of workforce development for Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana and will represent service providers for the community rehabilitation program.

Louisiana State Board of Nursing

Mimi R. Primeaux of Harahan has been appointed to the Louisiana State Board of Nursing. Primeaux is the system CRNA director for anesthesia for the Oschner Health System. Primeaux will represent other areas of practice and was nominated by the Louisiana Association of Nurse Anesthetists.

Nineteenth Louisiana Levee District

Fren Allen of Colfax has been appointed to the Nineteenth Louisiana Levee District. Allen is retired.

William B. Dean of Colfax has been reappointed to the Nineteenth Louisiana Levee District. Dean is a project engineer at Pan American Engineers.

Gordon Smith Jr. of Colfax has been reappointed to the Nineteenth Louisiana Levee District. Smith is a farmer.

Sparta Groundwater Conservation District

Richard W. Buckner of Minden has been reappointed to the Sparta Groundwater Conservation District. Buckner is the water production superintendent for the city of Minden and will serve the board as the nominee of a municipality within the district which has a minimum use of 500,000 gallons per day (City of Minden).

Aaron L. Clark of Gibsland has been appointed to the Sparta Groundwater Conservation District. Clark is retired and will represent Bienville Parish.

Jamie R. Harrell of Calhoun has been appointed to the Sparta Groundwater Conservation District. Harrell is an environmental manager at Westrock CP LLC and will represent wood product industry users.

Keith E. Jeselink of Bernice has been appointed to the Sparta Groundwater Conservation District. Jeselink is the director of water utilities for the city of Ruston and will serve the board as the nominee of municipalities within the district which have minimum use of 500,000 gallons per day (City of Ruston).

Mayor Reggie G. Skains of Downsville has been appointed to the Sparta Groundwater Conservation District. Skains is the mayor of Downsville, as well as a rancher and land developer and will serve the board as an agricultural user member.

State Police Commission

Brian A. Crawford of Shreveport has been reappointed to the State Police Commission. Crawford is the executive senior vice president and chief administrative officer for the Willis-Knighton Health System. Crawford will represent the 4th Congressional District and was nominated by Centenary College of Louisiana.