Gov. Edwards announces $240 million ExxonMobil refinery investment in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An investment for more than $240 million in capital improvements for ExxonMobil in Baton Rouge was announced on Wednesday, June 9 by Gov. John Bel Edwards and ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery Manager David Oldreive.

The suite of projects planned are to:

Improve processing capability,

Increase flexibility for meeting market demand

Advance overall site competitiveness

Install technology for an expected 10% reduction of volatile organic compound emissions

According to Louisiana Economic Development, “the projects will help retain 1,300 existing jobs at the refinery, and ExxonMobil estimates the upgrades will support more than 600 construction jobs on-site over three years.”

Specifically, over 20 graduates from the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative will be able to apply for full-time jobs.

Construction on the project is scheduled to start later this year.

“We are delighted with ExxonMobil’s decision to move forward with this important suite of projects,” said Gov. Edwards. “For more than a century, the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery has fueled the economy of our state and nation. These latest capital upgrades will continue to position the integrated ExxonMobil refinery and chemical complex here in Baton Rouge as one of the world’s most innovative and competitive energy sites.”

Louisiana Economic Development states that over the entirety of the project, $43 million in direct property tax revenue is expected to be generated.