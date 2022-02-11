NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Governor John Bel Edwards announced $100 million dollars has been allocated to 33 parishes through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

The program funding will be used to support recovery and mitigation projects in the parishes related to Hurricane Zeta, severe weather in 2021, and Hurricane Ida.

The goal is to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to life and property by lessening the impact of disaster.

“I am proud of our work with our state, local and federal partners in securing this funding,” said Gov. Edwards. “It is critically important that we look for ways to speed up recovery from these four recent events while using HMGP funds to minimize the impacts of future events.”

The total HMGP funding by parish:

Ascension Parish ($2,574,573)

Assumption Parish ($1,822,065)

Bossier Parish ($365,680)

Caddo Parish ($2,551,373)

Calcasieu Parish ($1,620,789)

Concordia Parish ($486,765)

DeSoto Parish ($398,424)

East Baton Rouge ($2,298,401)

East Feliciana (1,578,357)

Grant Parish ($331,673)

Iberia Parish ($1,519,644)

Iberville Parish ($1,891,639)

Jefferson Parish ($5,666,431)

Lafayette Parish ($374,491)

Lafourche Parish ($17,390,470)

Livingston Parish ($3,635,223)

Orleans Parish ($3,749,318)

Ouachita Parish ($479,472)

Plaquemines Parish ($2,886,649)

Pointe Coupee Parish ($1,575,092)

St. Bernard Parish ($2,388,221)

St. Charles Parish ($4,293,548)

St. Helena Parish ($2,086,405)

St. James Parish ($2,871,829)

St. John the Baptist Parish ($4,791,909)

St. Martin Parish ($1,634,799)

St. Mary Parish ($1,682,626)

St. Tammany Parish ($2,040,190)

Tangipahoa Parish ($2,971,666)

Terrebonne Parish ($17,685,825)

Washington Parish ($1,532,414)

West Baton Rouge Parish ($1,768,265)

West Feliciana Parish ($1,310,949) You can find additional information on Hazard Mitigation here.