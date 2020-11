FILE – In this July 22, 2020 file photo, Luke Letlow, R-Start, chief of staff to exiting U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, speaks after signing up to run for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District in Baton Rouge, La. The balance of power in Louisiana’s U.S. House delegation — five Republicans and one Democrat — is unlikely to change in Tuesday, Nov. 3 election. But there’s a question as to who will represent a heavily Republican district where the incumbent isn’t seeking re-election. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Republican Luke Letlow has earned a runoff spot in the race to replace his boss, outgoing U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham.

Letlow was leading a field of nine in Tuesday’s election. To be determined was whether his opponent would be fellow Republican Lance Harris or Democrat Sandra Christophe.

Letlow is the chief of staff for the Abraham.

Harris is a state representative from Alexandria.

Christophe is a social worker.