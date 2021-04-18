Good Samaritan returns lost dinosaur stuffed animal to local boy

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — This story has a little bit of everything, the Easter Bunny, a dinosaur named Diney, a young local boy and someone who made his day.

The story starts with the Easter Bunny gifting a dinosaur from a Build-A-Bear Workshop to a young boy named JD.

The dinosaurs name is Diney and along with JD, his brother Harlen enjoys keeping it company.

(Harlen and JD – picture courtesy of Amanda Lewis)

Diney usually stays at home but on one occasion, Harlen took it with him to a local Walmart.

While at the Walmart, Harlen accidentally left Diney on a shelf.

After getting home and realizing it was gone, Harlen was crushed and this is when mom jumped in to try and save the day.

Harlen’s mom, Amanda put a post on Facebook about Diney being missing and asking if anyone had seen the missing dinosaur.

This is when someone came to the rescue and made Harlen’s day.

That person is named Colby.

Colby replied within a few hours to one of Amanda’s posts and said he had found the Build-A-Bear.

Harlen and his mom then jumped into her car and headed toward a surprise.

Colby returned Diney and the “sweet souls” as her mother calls them, can now play with the Build-A-Bear again.



Images courtesy of Amanda Lewis