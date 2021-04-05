Good Samaritan offers to bring elderly woman home from vaccination site

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The past year brought devastation to many across the world, as people managed to get through the Coronavirus pandemic and a stretch of bad events.

One good Samaritan is helping change the narrative.

Mary Pradier, 83, was in complete shock after a stranger offered to give her a ride home after receiving her COVID-19 vaccine. Refusing to miss the opportunity to take the vaccine, Pradier walked from her home to the vaccination event.

The 83-year-old says this is how important taking the vaccine is to her.

“I decided to walk and get some exercise. I did not want to miss that shot,” she said.

Pradier was scared to get the shot at first, but after seeing how COVID-19 affected many people, she is now ready to get back to being around her loved ones, knowing she is safe.

“Since the shot is out, I want to get the shot because I want to be able to see my grandchildren,” said Pradier.

While waiting to receive her shot she told healthcare workers how she gladly walked from her home across the street to the vaccination event.

“The weather is nice. It’s cold, but it’s nice.”

Pradier said her second dose wasn’t scheduled until after lunch hours, causing her to wait by herself.

One good Samaritan overheard the conversation. After already receiving his shot, Randall Gunn decided to wait on her and bring her home.

“I’d love to help her out and make a new friend.”

Gunn says his schedule was clear. He is also never too busy to lend a helping hand.

“It’s not because of COVID or anything. It’s just the right thing to do.”

Pradier says although she enjoyed her walk, she’s glad to know there are still people like Randall Gunn who are always willing to spread kindness.

“I thank him. That’s the way it is. You never know who you’re going to meet to take you home.”