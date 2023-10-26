MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A GoFundMe account has been set up for the funeral arrangements of 14-year-old Dontavius Wilson, who was fatally shot in Monroe, La. on October 21, 2023. The goal is to raise approximately $5,000.

Donors are encouraged to visit www.gofundme.com and search for Dontavius Wilson.

On the night of October 21, 2023, at 10:16 PM, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting on the 3100 block of Renwick Street in Monroe. A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed as a result of the shooting. As of now, authorities have not identified a suspect and officers are actively investigating the incident.

After the fatality, Monroe officials responded to the shooting, calling the incident a cowardly act and senseless.

I am absolutely appalled and disgusted by the senseless gun violence that claimed the life of a teenager over the weekend. This tragedy is a stark and painful reminder of the devastating consequences of gun violence in our community. We cannot and must not tolerate this any longer. As responsible citizens and compassionate humans, we must put an end to violence. We owe it to the young man whose life was taken from him and everyone else who has been affected by this scourge on our community. We must stand up, speak out, and take action! If you have any information that can lead to the arrest of those responsible. Please contact MPD and let justice be swiftly served. Mayor Friday Ellis, City of Monroe

This cowardly act of violence has no place in our community. MPD is searching for those involved and devoting its resources to bringing justice. Chief Victor Zordan, Monroe Police Department

It is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge and give our condolences to the family that lost a loved one and to the families who had family members that were injured this past weekend. Councilwoman Juanita G. Woods

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.