COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Rep. Paul Hollis (R – Covington) filed legislation to kick traffic cameras to the curb by the beginning of 2023.

He described them as an unnecessary expense for drivers.

“With gas soon to be $5/gal., insurance rates are up, inflation is high. Everything costs more today than it did yesterday,” Rep. Hollis said.

So, he put his foot on the gas and cited his district as an example of why the cameras are not needed.

“Fortunately, on the North Shore, our local government has never agreed to resort to having those up,” Rep. Hollis said.

Drivers agreed.

According to the people behind the wheel, the fine was too large of a consequence for such a small offense. The cost of a ticket amounts to $125. That’s more than a first offense for possession of marijuana, Hollis said.

“The speed limit is 35 [mph], we do 37 [mph], we get a ticket in the mail,” Sonny Mason said. “Who actually does the speed limit? All honesty, we’re humans. We don’t constantly stare at the [speedometer.]”

It’s situations that deserve an explanation that prompted Hollis to file the constitutional amendment.

“If there were an officer to pull someone over, you have circumstances you can explain to people,” he said. “These cameras are like salespeople. Their job is to get a lot of revenue for these local governments.”