GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — Firefighters are known for the great sacrifices they make as they strive to protect life and property in a variety of life-threatening situations and over the weekend, local firefighters proved that their heroic efforts extend to even the tiniest of creatures.

It was Sunday when some of the rescuers with the Geismar Volunteer Fire Department were in the bay area performing truck checks and one noticed a tiny hummingbird tangled in spider webs.

Firefighters said the bird was struggling and appeared to be on his last leg.

Instead of walking away, the rescuers worked together to free the bird, clean him, nurse him back to health, and then release him.

Geismar Volunteer Fire Department

The Fire Department posted an account of the rescue on its Facebook page.