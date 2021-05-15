Gas prices remain steady in Louisiana, but for how long?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Many southern states still experiencing gas shortages and higher prices.

According to GasBuddy, stations with fuel outages have spiked to 46 percent in Georgia, 49 percent in South Carolina and 81 percent in Washington, D.C.

However, in Louisiana gas prices have remained steady with an average price per gallon of $2.72 for regular unleaded.

But prices could rise during Memorial Day weekend – according to AAA, more than 34 million people will be travelling by car this coming holiday – increase of 14 million since last year.