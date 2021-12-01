Garth Brooks is doing more than just ‘Callin Baton Rouge.’ Tickets on sale next week for 2022 concert.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — The number one selling solo artist in US history is traveling to Louisiana in 2022. For the first time in 24 years, Garth Brooks will be performing in Baton Rouge.

The concert will be on Saturday, April 30, at 7:00 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. This is a rain or shine event.

This will be Garth’s first time ever in Tiger Stadium, his first time in Louisiana in almost five years, and his only performance in Louisiana in 2022. Garth will not be performing in Mississippi in 2022, so crowds will likely be coming from several states away.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10, at 10:00 a.m.

As many Garth fans know, all tickets are the same price, $94.95 inclusive of taxes and fees. Seating is reserved and is awarded at random. Tickets are expected to sell out in minutes, so Ticketmaster suggests purchasing the first seats you are awarded.