BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Millions of people in the United States are enjoying an age-old hobby for the first time.
According to one source, the pandemic created 18.3 million new gardeners, most of whom are millennials.
But if this is your first summer as a gardener in Louisiana, you may be wondering what kinds of flowers or vegetables grow well in such intense heat.
Fortunately, experts at the LSU AgCenter have the answer.
According to the AgCenter, the flowers and vegetables listed below are known for their ability to thrive amid Louisiana’s intense summer temperatures:
Summer Vegetables
collard greens
cucumbers
watermelon
cantaloupe
okra
southern peas
pumpkins
summer squash
eggplants
peppers
sweet potato slips
heat-set tomatoes
bell peppers
Flowers
Ageratum
Amaranthus
Angelonia
Balsam
Begonia
Blue daze
Celosia
cleome (particularly Senorita Rosalita)
Coleus (sun-tolerant types)
Coreopsis
cosmos (yellow gold and orange flowered types)
dusty miller
gaillardia (short-lived perennial)
Gomphrena
Lantana
Marigolds
Melampodium
narrow-leaf zinnia
ornamental pepper
Periwinkle
Pentas
Portulaca
Purslane
Rudbeckia (Goldsturm is a long-lived perennial)
Salvia
Scaevola
Sunflower
SunPatiens
Tithonia
Torenia
Perennial verbena
Need additional tips on how to create a beautiful summer garden in Louisiana? Click here for advice from the LSU AgCenter.