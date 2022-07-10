BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Millions of people in the United States are enjoying an age-old hobby for the first time.

According to one source, the pandemic created 18.3 million new gardeners, most of whom are millennials.

But if this is your first summer as a gardener in Louisiana, you may be wondering what kinds of flowers or vegetables grow well in such intense heat.

Fortunately, experts at the LSU AgCenter have the answer.

According to the AgCenter, the flowers and vegetables listed below are known for their ability to thrive amid Louisiana’s intense summer temperatures:

Summer Vegetables

collard greens

cucumbers

watermelon

cantaloupe

okra

southern peas

pumpkins

summer squash

eggplants

peppers

sweet potato slips

heat-set tomatoes

bell peppers

Flowers

Ageratum

Amaranthus

Angelonia

Balsam

Begonia

Blue daze

Celosia

cleome (particularly Senorita Rosalita)

Coleus (sun-tolerant types)

Coreopsis

cosmos (yellow gold and orange flowered types)

dusty miller

gaillardia (short-lived perennial)

Gomphrena

Lantana

Marigolds

Melampodium

narrow-leaf zinnia

ornamental pepper

Periwinkle

Pentas

Portulaca

Purslane

Rudbeckia (Goldsturm is a long-lived perennial)

Salvia

Scaevola

Sunflower

SunPatiens

Tithonia

Torenia

Perennial verbena



Need additional tips on how to create a beautiful summer garden in Louisiana? Click here for advice from the LSU AgCenter.