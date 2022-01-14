GAME PREVIEW: Privateer Basketball Opens Southland Play with Nicholls Doubleheader on Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Both Privateer basketball squads are back in action on Saturday afternoon when they open Southland Conference play against local rival Nicholls at Lakefront Arena.

WHERE WE STAND

Coach Davenport’s women’s team (1-6) returns to action for the first time since Dec. 29 after the cancellation of the women’s portion of last week’s Southland Tipoff event. Brianna Ellis leads the way scoring 15.9 points per game, while Zoe Cooper is pulling down five rebounds a game.

Coach Slessinger’s men’s team (7-8) enters Saturday looking to win its fourth game in a row, and fifth out of the last six. Derek St. Hilaire is second in the Southland in scoring and leads the team at 18.9 points per game – his 31-point effort against Northwestern State last week in Katy was the most by a Southland student-athlete this season.

MARCHING 100

With a Mardi Gras logo on the floor, and the teams wearing Mardi Gras uniforms, it’s fitting that Mardi Gras’ most popular marching band – the St. Augustine Marching 100 – will perform during both games, including a special halftime performance during the men’s game on Saturday.

TICKETS

Fans can purchase tickets for as low as $10 for both games of the doubleheader. Visit UNOPrivateers.com/tickets or call (504) 280-GAME for more information.

Tip-off of the women’s game is set for 2:00 p.m. with the men’s game tentatively set to get underway at 4:00 p.m. Both games will be available for viewing on ESPN+, while the men’s game is also set to air locally on NASH 106.1 FM. For updates fans can follow @unoprivateers and @privateerswbb on Twitter.

{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}