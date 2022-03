NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — While Hurricane Season may be months away, people in the New Orleans area got this year’s first taste of strong winds as a tornado ripped through the area on Tuesday night. Check out photos and videos submitted by our viewers and news crews.

Storm damage recorded in Arabi, LA (Photo: Jeff Kent/WGNO)

Storm damage recorded in Arabi, LA (Photo: Jeff Kent/WGNO)

A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans, after strong storms moved through the area. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A still image from video taken by Chalmette local Preston Trahan shows a tornado in New Orleans from March 22 spinning. (Storyful)

A still image from video taken by Chalmette local Preston Trahan shows a tornado in New Orleans from March 22 spinning. (Storyful)

A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans, after strong storms moved through the area. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Total destruction as Tornado lays waste to Alexander Street in Arabi, La.

Get involved

The United Way of Southwest Louisiana has created a fund to aid storm victims during this difficult time. To donate, click here.