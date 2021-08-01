Funeral services set for Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins, Louisiana activist and volunteer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Funeral arrangements for Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins, 64, wife of Louisiana Rep. Sam Jenkins, have been set.

On Thursday, Rep. Jenkins announced that his wife, a community activist and volunteer, had passed away, following post-surgery complications.

Her funeral will be held at noon Saturday at Shreveport’s Municipal Auditorium, 705 Grand Ave. In addition, it will be live-streamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/GSFunerals

A public viewing will be held from 3-to-7 p.m. Friday at the Municipal Auditorium, as well as a final viewing from 10-to-11:30 a.m. Saturday.

For almost four decades, Hightower-Jenkins has been active in the Shreveport community, tirelessly working on civic and humanitarian projects, as well as publicizing them, all the while raising her children and supporting her husband’s legal, and later, political career.

A few years ago, Hightower-Jenkins and her daughter, Annia Jenkings II founded ‘All Things Beautiful & Co.,’ a luxury concierge service in Plano, Texas, offering everything from travel, lifestyle and entertaining to fashion and design. The mother/daughter duo, both served as CEOs of the company which gained regional and national attention, being featured in several magazines, as well as on local and national television.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!