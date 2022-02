NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, February 15, funeral services were held for Judge Martin Feldman.

Services were held at St. Stephen Catholic Church on Napoleon Avenue in New Orleans.

Feldman died on January 27th — just one day before his 88th birthday.

After being nominated by President Ronald Reagan in 1983, Feldman was confirmed as a federal judge. At the time of his death, he was the second-longest-serving federal district court judge in U.S. history.