Funeral services announced for Ville Platte native, 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals Judge John Saunders

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Funeral services will be held at 1 P.M. Tuesday, September 14 for Judge John D. Saunders who passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, surrounded by family.

Father Tom Voorhies, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, will be celebrant of the Mass and will conduct funeral services.

The Honorable Judge John D. Saunders served the people of Louisiana for 46 years as an attorney, as a State Senator, and as a judge on the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

He was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School and Louisiana State University School of Law. He was a member of many civic and professional organizations including the Louisiana Commission on Criminal Justice, Louisiana State and Evangeline Parish Bar Associations, Sentencing Commission, Jaycees, Louisiana Association of Educators’ President’s, Louisiana State University Alumni Association, and Mamou Youth, Inc.

Entombment will take place at Sacred Heart Mausoleum.

Judge Saunders was 78-years-old.

Letti and I are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Third Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, former State Senator and fellow Ville Platte native John Saunders. We send our prayers and deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/989PIv4YIb — La. Sec. of State (@Louisiana_sos) September 13, 2021