Funeral held Saturday in Lafayette for Seacor crew member Ernest Williams

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Funeral services were held Saturday for Ernest Williams Jr. of Arnaudville who died April 15 after the Seacor Power lift boat he was aboard capsized near Port Fourchon.

Family and friends came together to remember the Acadiana native at the Spirit of Liberty Christian Fellowship Church in Lafayette.

Williams died April 15. His body was the second to be recovered.

The Seacor Power capsized en route to Main Pass 138, which is in the Gulf of Mexico about 40 miles east of Venice, Louisiana.

Seven crew members are still missing including 3 from Acadiana.

On Friday, former President Donald Trump made a $10k donation to the rescue efforts of the missing crew members.