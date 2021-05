In this photo provided by Yan Chen of the LSU AgCenter, workers set out tea plants at the AgCenter’s Hammond Research Station in Hammond, La., Oct. 24, 2019. A Louisiana State University scientist is testing several varieties of tea to see which plants grow best in south Louisiana, and whether they do better in full sun or partial shade. Two New Iberia farmers and one in Amite are trying their hands at tea farming, and an organic farm in the Alexandria area and a New Orleans-area tourist plantation have plans to do so, horticulturist Yan Chen of the LSU AgCenter said. (Yan Chen/LSU AgCenter via AP)

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — A Louisiana State University scientist is testing whether tea plants in south Louisiana do better in full sun or partial shade.

Horticulturist Yan Chen of the LSU AgCenter says two New Iberia farmers and one in Amite are trying their hands at tea farming.

She says an organic farm in the Alexandria area and a tourist plantation near New Orleans have plans to do so. Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina all have tea farms.