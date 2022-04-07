PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — The largest free festival in the state of Louisiana has made its way back to Ponchatoula for a ‘berry’ fun time! The Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival kicks off Friday, April 8 and runs through Sunday, April 10 with food, fun, and games for fans of all ages.

Check out the event’s weekend schedule below:

Friday, April 8

  • 12 p.m. — Festival opens with rides, games, and booths
  • 5-7 p.m. — Clay Cormier performs (South Stage)
  • 5:15 p.m. — Royalty Introductions (North Stage)
  • 5:30-7:30 p.m. — Chase Tyler Performs (North Stage)
  • 7:45-9:45 p.m. — Souled Out performs (South Stage)
  • 8:15-10:15 p.m. — Category 6 performs (North Stage)
  • 10:30 p.m. — FESTIVAL CLOSES

Saturday, April 9

  • 9 a.m. — Festival opens with rides, games, and booths
  • 9:30 a.m. — Parade starts Downtown
  • 11 a.m. — Royalty introductions (Both stages)
  • 11:30-11:45 a.m. — Egg Toss (North Stage)
  • 11:45-1:45 p.m. — Ferg’s Highway performs (North Stage)
  • 12:30-2:30 p.m. — Lindsey Cardinale performs (South Stage)
  • 1:45 p.m. — Parade winner announced (North Stage)
  • 1:45-2:15 p.m. — Strawberry Eating Contest (North Stage)
  • 2:15-4:15 p.m. — Nashville South performs (North Stage)
  • 3-5 p.m. — Waylon Thobideaux performs (South Stage)
  • 5:45-7:15 p.m. — Peyton Falgout Band performs (South Stage)
  • 5:30-8 p.m. — The Dominos perform (North Stage)
  • 8-10 p.m. — Parish County Line performs (South Stage)
  • 8:30-10:30 p.m. — Louisiana Spice performs (North Stage)
  • 11 p.m. — FESTIVAL CLOSES

Sunday, April 10

  • 9 a.m. — Church service (North Stage)
  • 10 a.m. — Festival opens with rides, games, and booths
  • 11-11:15 a.m. — Egg Toss (North Stage)
  • 11-12:30 p.m. — Beaucoup Boogie performs (South Stage)
  • 11:15-12:45 p.m. — Will Vance performs (North Stage)
  • 12:45-1:30 p.m. — Strawberry Eating Contest (North Stage)
  • 1-3 p.m. — Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition performs (South Stage)
  • 1:30-3:30 p.m. — Amanda Shaw performs (North Stage)
  • 3:30-5:30 p.m. — Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces performs (South Stage)
  • 4-6 p.m. — The Phunkey Monkeys perform (North Stage)
  • 6 p.m. — FESTIVAL CLOSES

