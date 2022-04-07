PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — The largest free festival in the state of Louisiana has made its way back to Ponchatoula for a ‘berry’ fun time! The Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival kicks off Friday, April 8 and runs through Sunday, April 10 with food, fun, and games for fans of all ages.
Check out the event’s weekend schedule below:
Friday, April 8
- 12 p.m. — Festival opens with rides, games, and booths
- 5-7 p.m. — Clay Cormier performs (South Stage)
- 5:15 p.m. — Royalty Introductions (North Stage)
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. — Chase Tyler Performs (North Stage)
- 7:45-9:45 p.m. — Souled Out performs (South Stage)
- 8:15-10:15 p.m. — Category 6 performs (North Stage)
- 10:30 p.m. — FESTIVAL CLOSES
Saturday, April 9
- 9 a.m. — Festival opens with rides, games, and booths
- 9:30 a.m. — Parade starts Downtown
- 11 a.m. — Royalty introductions (Both stages)
- 11:30-11:45 a.m. — Egg Toss (North Stage)
- 11:45-1:45 p.m. — Ferg’s Highway performs (North Stage)
- 12:30-2:30 p.m. — Lindsey Cardinale performs (South Stage)
- 1:45 p.m. — Parade winner announced (North Stage)
- 1:45-2:15 p.m. — Strawberry Eating Contest (North Stage)
- 2:15-4:15 p.m. — Nashville South performs (North Stage)
- 3-5 p.m. — Waylon Thobideaux performs (South Stage)
- 5:45-7:15 p.m. — Peyton Falgout Band performs (South Stage)
- 5:30-8 p.m. — The Dominos perform (North Stage)
- 8-10 p.m. — Parish County Line performs (South Stage)
- 8:30-10:30 p.m. — Louisiana Spice performs (North Stage)
- 11 p.m. — FESTIVAL CLOSES
Sunday, April 10
- 9 a.m. — Church service (North Stage)
- 10 a.m. — Festival opens with rides, games, and booths
- 11-11:15 a.m. — Egg Toss (North Stage)
- 11-12:30 p.m. — Beaucoup Boogie performs (South Stage)
- 11:15-12:45 p.m. — Will Vance performs (North Stage)
- 12:45-1:30 p.m. — Strawberry Eating Contest (North Stage)
- 1-3 p.m. — Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition performs (South Stage)
- 1:30-3:30 p.m. — Amanda Shaw performs (North Stage)
- 3:30-5:30 p.m. — Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces performs (South Stage)
- 4-6 p.m. — The Phunkey Monkeys perform (North Stage)
- 6 p.m. — FESTIVAL CLOSES