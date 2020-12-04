From July to September, Entergy awarded more than $5.4M to nearly 500 Louisiana nonprofit organizations

NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Corporation and the Entergy Charitable Foundation have helped power stronger, healthier and more vibrant communities in Louisiana by contributing more than $5.4 million to nearly 500 nonprofit organizations in the state from July through September of this year.

The local funds are part of Entergy Corporation’s total year-to-date contributions of $11.3 million to 1,200 nonprofit organizations that provide critical or essential services across the company’s service area. The grants funded educational and economic development programs, and helped families and communities recover from hurricanes Laura and Delta.

Significant quarterly contributions in Louisiana include:

Entergy employees and the Entergy Charitable Foundation contributed nearly $300,000 to the United Way of Southeast Louisiana to help the organization create equitable communities where all individuals are healthy, educated and financially stable.

$250,000 to the American Red Cross, which went toward restoration efforts following the three hurricanes that impacted Louisiana in 2020.

$200,000 to the Southwest Louisiana Community Foundation, helping aid nonprofit organizations in the Lake Charles region following devastating Hurricane Laura.

“We don’t just want to be an electricity provider, but rather a true partner in our communities. We know that it takes more than providing power to help Louisiana thrive,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO.

“Our work within the communities we serve to improve education, lift our friends and neighbors from economic hardships and protect our environment is among the most important we do. I’m proud of our team for continuing to make philanthropy and volunteerism such a high priority, particularly this year when our customers have seen tremendous difficulties, both from the pandemic and an unprecedented storm season.”

Working with community partners, Entergy’s social responsibility initiatives delivered more than $100 million in benefits to our communities in 2019. To learn more about Entergy’s commitment to powering the lives of the communities it serves, visit entergy.com/community.

For more information about the Entergy Charitable Foundation grants, including application, deadline and eligibility details, visit the Entergy website.

“While this year brought on times of uncertainty, we have never wavered in our ability to provide our neighbors a helping hand when they needed us most,” said David Ellis, Entergy New Orleans president and CEO.

“We are thankful for the relationship we have with our New Orleans community partners and for the work that they do for our neighbors, and we will continue to support their efforts to connect those in need to assistance, resources and opportunities.”