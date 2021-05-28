Friday: BRPD to address video of officer strip-searching teen boy

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A video that has circulated online happening more than a year ago is now going to be talked about by BRPD officials Friday.

This video is dated to have happened on January 1, 2020. The disturbing video shows an officer strip-searching a 16-year-old boy and his older brother during a traffic stop in broad daylight.

In the video, the boy says the officer doesn’t have the right to grope him, the officer then responds by saying he does.

A lawsuit was filed and settled out of court in April for $35,000.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome spoke out after the video naturally raised concerns about policing in our community. Broome said in a statement:

The matter is in the administrative process. We take all actions of this sort very seriously. We cannot go down a path that continues to tear at the fabric of trust between law enforcement and citizens. Transparency and accountability are a must.

Broome added while the involved individuals have received a civil remedy in this matter, the officers involved must be held accountable.

Officials say the news conference time will be announced once the administration has notified the officer’s attorney.