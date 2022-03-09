NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s a sad day in the city of New Orleans as the community mourns the passing of long-time street musician “Grandpa” Elliott Small.

Small could regularly be seen in the French Quarter, sporting a red shirt, blue overalls, and a hat, showing the world his own definition of the word “soul” through powerful music.

According to a Facebook post from his son Jay, Small passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 8.

The post went on to say that Small had been in the hospital for more than a month, battling complications from a skin infection that developed through scratch wounds.

“I know that my Father would want me to reach out to the people that He loved so much, thank all of you on behalf of the one and only,” Jay Small said.

Small was 77.