Free health screenings, COVID-19 vaccinations just a few services offered on Walmart’s annual Wellness Day

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Across Louisiana, Walmart is offering customers a myriad of health services during its annual Wellness Day event on Saturday, July 24.

The goal of Walmart Wellness Day, which began in 2014, is to help customers get back on track with preventive health measures they may have missed over the past year, especially as many families prepare for in-person work and school this fall.

More than 4,700 Walmart pharmacies nationwide will host Walmart Wellness Day events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walmart Wellness Day events will feature the following health resources:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)

Educational health resources and consultations with our trusted pharmacy team

Affordable immunizations, including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP) and more

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines

“At least 41 percent of Americans delayed care during the pandemic, according to the CDC, and that can lead to negative health impacts in the future. We want to make it simple for our customers to prioritize their health and catch up on preventive care by offering convenient health resources where they’re already shopping for groceries and back-to-school items,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Walmart Health & Wellness.

“We are especially focused on reaching customers in underserved communities who may have limited options for healthcare in their community, outside our pharmacies. This is a day for the entire family, and we’ll be offering screenings and services for all ages.”

To find a free event in your neighborhood, visit Walmart’s official Wellness Day website here.