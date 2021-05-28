Free fishing days look to ‘reel in newcomers’

Saltwater charter fishing in the Gulf of Mexico south of the town of Cocodrie

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation is encouraging communities to take the bait and participate in free fishing days.

On June 12 and 13, normal fishing licenses are waived in Lousiana to encourage newcomers to try the activity.

There has been an increase in participation in the sport by both males and females.

In fact, female fishing participation was the highest on record in 2020, according to a recent study by the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation (RBFF).

Visit the Take Me Fishing website for more information on the 2021 free fishing days.