BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A fraudulent donation page created in response to the recent death of a Louisiana State University student has been deleted.

According to the Rice family, the donation page was created by a person who is not a member of the family.

Plumfund officials were able to verify that the account was illegitimate. Officials also stated that the account contained multiple fraudulent contributions.

Anyone who has donated will be refunded the full amount, according to Plumfund officials.