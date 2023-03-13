BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say two LSU students were arrested early Sunday morning for their alleged participation in a prank that involved stealing an item from a rival fraternity.

According to LSU police, it was nearly 2 a.m. when a Baton Rouge Police officer told police they saw several men running across Highland Road holding a large composite, which is a large, framed, collection of photos of every member currently active in a fraternity chapter.

In their report on the incident, an officer noted that composites are, “regularly stolen by rival fraternity members.”

The composite in question was valued at $3,500, according to the report, which then went on to identify the individuals accused of entering Alpha Tau Omega without permission and stealing the 2018-2019 composite as Caden Cutinella, 19, and William Millsaps, 19.

Police claim Cutinella took the lead in carrying out the burglary and Millsaps acted as an accessory by helping Cutinella bring the stolen composite away from the fraternity house.

Records say a third LSU student who appeared to have some connection to the incident was also detained, but the report does not indicate the third student was arrested.

According to records, Cutinella was arrested on a charge of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and Millsaps was arrested on one charge of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling as an accessory.

Both students were reportedly brought from LSU Police Headquarters to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where they were booked on the above charges.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories