FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in regards to a four-wheeler accident involving an 8-year-old girl and her 83-year-old grandfather.
The two were riding their four-wheeler when they crashed into a small canal. The 8-year-old girl, Alli Glass, worked quickly to assure her grandfather, who was trapped beneath the four-wheeler, was able to keep his head safely above the water. After checking on her grandfather, Glass ran over half a mile to home so that her mother could call 911. The grandfather’s condition is unknown at this time.
