FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in regards to a four-wheeler accident involving an 8-year-old girl and her 83-year-old grandfather.

The two were riding their four-wheeler when they crashed into a small canal. The 8-year-old girl, Alli Glass, worked quickly to assure her grandfather, who was trapped beneath the four-wheeler, was able to keep his head safely above the water. After checking on her grandfather, Glass ran over half a mile to home so that her mother could call 911. The grandfather’s condition is unknown at this time.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts