WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, around 6:30 PM, the Winnsboro Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire located on the 300 block of Clyde Weems Loop in Gilbert, La. According to reports, the firefighters arrived at the residence and discovered the body of a man in the living room.

Officials confirmed that the body was identified as 68-year-old Michael W. Stephenson.

Our preliminary death investigation reveals the decedent is Michael W. Stephenson, 68, of Baskin. Official identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy by our office. Shane Scott, spokesperson for the Franklin Parish Coroner’s Office

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts