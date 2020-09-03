Former St. John Sheriff’s Deputy and another man charged for sex crimes against children

BATON ROUGE, LA – On Wednesday, Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Office announced the arrest of a now-terminated sheriff’s deputy and one other St. John man for internet crimes against children.

Both of Laplace, 34-year-old Avo Marzwanian and 35-year-old Joesph Guillory were arrested thanks to a joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit and the St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Guillory

Marzwanian is charged with pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen (10 counts of distribution and 20 counts of possession.) He is also charged with 15 counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

Guillory is charged with pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen (50 counts of possession.)

“Crimes against children are among the most heinous acts imaginable. My office and I will continue doing everything we legally can to find and arrest child predators throughout our State,” said General Landry. “I am grateful for our law enforcement partners who assist us in protecting Louisiana’s children. Together, we will make our State a safer place.”