Former St. George Firefighter is remembered on the 20th anniversary of 9/11

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)— St. George Fire Department held a memorial ceremony for former firefighter Michael “Scott” Lamana. Michael “Scott” Lamana, 31, a Navy Lieutenant and flight officer, grew up in Baton Rouge, La and graduated from Louisiana State University in 1992.

All St. George Personnel lined up to pay their respects as the timeline of that tragic morning was read over the intercom:

08:46 : American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the north face of the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

09:03 : United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the south face of the South Tower of the World Trade Center.

09:37 : American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the western side of The Pentagon. Navy Lt., and former St. George firefighter, Michael Scott Lamana and 124 others perished.

09:59 : The South Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed, 56 minutes after the impact of Flight 175.

10:03 : United Airlines Flight 93 crashed near Shanksville, PA approximately 80 miles southeast of Pittsburgh due to passengers fighting the hijackers in the cockpit. Flight 93’s intended target was the United States Capitol building.

10:28 : The North Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed, 1 hour and 42 minutes after the impact of Flight 11.

In one hour and 42 minutes 2,997 people died, over 6,000 were injured, and America changed forever. The dead included 343 firefighters, 72 police officers and paramedics, 125 military and civilian personnel at the Pentagon, and a total of 265 people aboard the four aircraft.

Lamana said every memorial ceremony is an emotional reminder that people still care, it’s also a reminder to appreciate those who serve.

“They put that uniform on knowing that they may not come back when they step through that door,” said Lamana.

20 years later Lamana is remembering his son the way he was.

“He was a good son, you just wish that you could tell him now, we’re proud of him, he did what he wanted to do, he had a good life,” said Lamana.