Former Lt. Governor James “Jimmy” Edward Fitzmorris, Jr. Dies at 99

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Wednesday morning, Governor John Bell Edwards released a statement regarding the passing of former Gov. James “Jimmy” Edward Fitzmorris, Jr.

He served as lieutenant governor from 1972-1980.

The contributions made by former Lt. Gov. Jimmy Fitzmorris to Louisiana are too many to be mentioned and too great to be measured.” said Gov. Edwards.

Edwards also mentioned what a great man he was.

“Always humble and a true gentleman, he led a life of exemplary and selfless service to country and state. Jimmy was a U.S. Army World War II veteran, twice elected as lieutenant governor, served as president of the Louisiana Senate, and also served as a New Orleans City councilman. He was heralded for his work to promote and grow tourism and industry. Among our greatest public servants, Jimmy was well and widely known for his civility, honesty, and leadership. He was a devout Catholic, and Jimmy’s life was a testament to his faith and his love for family and neighbor. Please join me and Donna in praying for his children, family, friends, and all who knew him.”