NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On August 1, former Louisiana Senator Karen Carter Peterson appeared in court for the first time after being charged with a defrauding scheme. On Monday afternoon, 52-year-old Karen Carter Peterson pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

In July, WGNO received Federal Court documents that showed how she defrauded contributors to the Karen Carter Peterson Campaign Fund. The documents revealed that the crimes happened between 2010 and 2022 while serving as the State Senator for the 5th District and Chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party.

Along with the documents, in April Peterson announced her resignation from the Louisiana State Senate after serving for 23 years. She made the announcement on Twitter on April 7. Peterson mentioned how she was dealing with personal struggles throughout her career involving gambling.

During the arraignment, Judge Sara S Vance deferred the decision. Peterson can possibly face a maximum of 20 years in prison and pay a maximum $250,000 dollar fine. Peterson’s sentencing date is scheduled for December 7, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.