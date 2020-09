On Monday afternoon, Governor John Bel Edwards took to social media to ask for thoughts and prayers for former Governor Mike Foster.

Donna and I ask that you join us in lifting up former Governor Mike Foster and his family in prayer that they may find comfort and peace during this difficult time. #lagov — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) September 28, 2020

WGNO received word from a source that Foster is in hospice care.

Governor Murphy James “Mike” Foster, Jr. was in office from 1996 until 2004. Before that, he served in the State Senate.

Foster was born on July 11, 1930, in Shreveport. He is 90 years old.

Initial reports show his condition is not COVID-19 related.