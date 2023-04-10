BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Former Louisiana Attorney General Richard Ieyoub has died, state officials confirmed Monday.

State legislators announced Ieyoub’s death at Monday’s kickoff of the legislative session. The Lake Charles native served as the state Attorney General from 1992 to 2004. In 2016, Ieyoub was elected into the Louisiana Political Museum Hall of Fame.

Prior to practicing at the state level, Ieyoub served as the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney. In a statement, DA Stephen Dwight offered his condolences to Ieyoub’s family.

“Richard Ieyoub was widely respected,” the DA remarked. “He served not only our Parish well, but our State, and the strides he made for the people of Louisiana are unparalleled. He had a passion for public service, and his legal career shows that. My heart goes out to the Ieyoub family during this time.”

Ieyoub was 78.

