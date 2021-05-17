Former La. Governor Charles “Buddy” Roemer dead at 77

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 15: Republican candidate for president Buddy Roemer, speaks at the National Press Club, on August 15, 2011 in Washington, DC. Roemer said that large anonymous campaign donations, and special interest money remain a corrupting influence on todays politics. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Charles “Buddy” Roemer III, a one-term Louisiana governor and former U.S. congressman died earlier this morning at the age of 77, according to breaking reports.

His son, Chas Roemer, said the former governor died peacefully at his home in Baton Rouge after a long battle with diabetes. He was surrounded by family, Chas Roemer said.

Roemer served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1981 to 1988 in the state’s 4th District. He was elected as the 52nd governor of Louisiana in 1988, defeating the multi-term incumbent Edwin Edwards, only to lose to him before his first term ended in 1992. During that first term, he also switched his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican in 1991 while in office. He made another attempt to run for governor in 1995 but did not make the runoff, paving the way for Mike Foster to win the seat.

Roemer also made an attempt to run for U.S. president in 2012, seeking the nomination from both the Republican Party and later the Reform Party and Americans Elect Party before dropping out and endorsing Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson.

U.S. Sens. John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy released statements this morning praising Roemer.

“Louisiana weeps,” said Kennedy. “Buddy was one of the most interesting people I have ever met. He was immeasurably talented. All he ever wanted to do was make Louisiana better, and he did. That meant making the right people mad, but he understood that. When I count my blessings, I count Buddy twice.”

“Buddy’s election as governor signaled a turning point in Louisiana’s history,” said Cassidy. “He loved Louisiana, contributing to it through the public and private sector. He leaves a great legacy. My condolences to his family.”

