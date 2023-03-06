BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The former Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is running for governor of Louisiana.

Shawn Wilson announced on Monday, March 6 that he is seeking the highest office in the state. Wilson recently retired from the top spot at Louisiana DOTD.

Wilson said, “I’ve worked for four different governors for over 25 years. I know the challenges our state is facing, and I know what it’ll take to overcome them. Louisiana needs a Governor who will build bridges; not burn them. That’s the kind of leader I’ve been, and that’s exactly the kind of Governor I promise to be. My family and I look forward to hitting the campaign trail and earning every vote.”