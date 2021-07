BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former Governor Edwin Edwards is to lie in Memorial Hall in the State Capitol on Saturday, July 17. Public viewing will be available during the hours of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Sunday, July 18, a private service for friends and family will be held at noon in Louisiana’s Old State Capitol. Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) will stream the service.