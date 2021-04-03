Former Crowley officer arrested for malfeasance in office

Crowley, LA., (KLFY) — A former Crowley police officer has been arrested. This is the third person from the department who has been arrested in the past three months.

32-year-old, Casey Morgan was arrested for accessory after the fact for second degree battery and malfeasance in office. Morgan was booked into the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s office on March 31, 2021.

32-year-old Casey Morgan.

In January, 27-year-old Ashlee Joyce McElroy was arrested for second degree battery and malfeasance in office.

Morgan began working at the Duson Police Department just two weeks ago. Duson Police Chief Kip Judice confirmed Morgan was terminated yesterday.

Just one month ago, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard was arrested on several felony charges.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more information.