Former Criminal Records Division Supervisor awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to bribery scheme

Ponchatoula native worked for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office while carrying out bribery scheme

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) — 58-year-old Sonja Dyson Evans, of Ponchatoula is facing up to five years in prison after a recent guilty plea.

Evans “pled guilty on March 24, 2021 to use of an interstate facility with intent to carry on unlawful activity,” according to the FBI.

The 58-year-old was working as a Criminal Records Division Supervisor for the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office when the alleged ‘unlawful activity’ took place.

Over the span of one year between 2016 and 2017, the FBI asserted that Evans teamed with another individual on a bribery scheme.

Allegedly, that individual is Shawanda Dove.

The FBI states that Evans “solicited and accepted bribe money from Dove in exchange for fraudulent bonds used for the release of incarcerated persons.”

Along with the possibility of five years in prison, Evans could have to:

Pay a $250,000 fine

Be subjected to a three (3) year term of supervised release,

Pay a mandatory special assessment of $100.00.

Dove was a co-defendant in this case.