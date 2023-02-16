WARNING: VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED, GRAPHIC CONTENT AND LANGUAGE

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Body camera video showing what happened when 43-year-old Alonzo Bagley was fatally shot in the chest by 23-year-old Shreveport Police Officer Alexander Tyler was released on Thursday morning.

The video, released by Louisiana State Police shows Shreveport police officer Alexander Tyler’s bodycam footage from the incident.

Louisiana State Police (LSP) stated in a press release Thursday morning “Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations have reviewed body worn camera footage and other relevant evidence. Based on their findings and in coordination with the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Troopers arrested Shreveport Police Officer Alexander Tyler this afternoon. Tyler was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on the charge of Negligent Homicide.”

Shreveport police officer Alexander Tyler, the 23-year-old officer, was placed on administrative leave following the fatal shooting. Tyler joined the force in May 2021.

Alonzo Bagley, officer involved shooting victim in Shreveport (Source: Photos released by Bagley’s family) Alonzo Bagley, officer involved shooting victim in Shreveport (Source: Photos released by Bagley’s family) Shooting death of Alonzo Bagley leaves friends, family ‘heartbroken, grieving (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff) Alonzo Bagley, officer involved shooting victim in Shreveport (Source: Photos released by Bagley’s family) During a gathering on Thursday, Bagley’s family said they are seeking justice and closure before they bury Alonzo next week. (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

According to LSP, two Shreveport police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street.

Officers say they found Alonzo Bagley inside the apartment. They say Bagley left the rear bedroom door, stepped onto the balcony, and jumped to the ground before running from the officers.

SPD Officer Alexander Tyler gave chase on foot, finding Bagley a short time later. Officials say Officer Tyler rounded a corner of the building and fired one shot at Bagley with his service weapon. The gunshot struck Bagley in the chest. LSP said both officers immediately rendered first aid.

Bagley was taken to Ochsner LSU Hospital, where he died of his wounds at 11:36 p.m. on February 3, 2023.

Alonzo Bagley’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday, February 18, 2023.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.