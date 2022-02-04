BELLE CHASSE, La. (WGNO) — The sky is the limit for the event featuring some of the most skilled aviators in the nation — the 2022 New Orleans Air Show!

Watch as officials formally announce the performers on Friday morning, declared by Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, Plaquemines Parish President Kirk Lepine, and air station commanding officer Captain Todd Bruemer.

Event Details

March 19-20, 2022

At Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans (located in Belle Chasse, LA)

Free parking and admission

Gates open at 8 a.m.

Show starts at 10 a.m.

To learn more about the New Orleans Air Show and to purchase reserved seating, click here.