Flooding in Ascension Parish calls for new drainage project

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD)– Constant flooding in Ascension Parish has prompted parish leaders to develop a new way to drain water.

The bridge at Perkins going to Bayou Manchac is still closed because flooding is still a big issue there.

Residents especially around the Bluff Swamp area say they are ready for Ascension Parish’s new drainage project and hope it’ll work.

For weeks now, Ascension residents like David Braud continue wade through sitting flood water.

Longtime Resident David Braud said, “In my opinion, it should have never gotten to this level.”

This came after Parish President Clint Cointment said he wanted to stop development to work on drainage.

Braud said, “A lot of it is all this construction of new subdivisions and all their water drains in here.”

Resident Mike Gonzales said, ‘We don’t have but one way to get water out of here and that’s through Bayou Manchac.”

They said over time things have gotten worse.

“It never happened like this before. Never,” said Braud.

With hurricane season and more rain on the way this week, the concern is at a high.

Braud said, “It‘s stressful every time it rains and we hear a bunch of rain coming and we know the level of the swamp. We worry about it because you know, this can happen.”

A plan B, hat’s what residents called the new project Ascension Parish was just approved for.

Gonzales said, “It’s a diversion of water that will go to a New River and the New River will go all the way to the road pumps and pump water out of that side.”

The parish said the work on the project will start immediately and will hopefully help the community combat future floodwaters.

President Cointement added that they will not allow any residents in the Marvin Braud basin to be negatively impacted by the project.