FLOAT PREVIEW: Louisiana brings a taste of the bayou in Rose Parade debut

PASADENA, Cali. (KTLA) — New to the Tournament of Roses Parade for 2022 is the very first Louisiana Office of Tourism “Feed Your Soul” Rose Parade Float.

The 55-foot long, 18-foot wide and 24-foot tall float is an invitation that depicts the spirit of the Bayou State showcasing moss-draped cypress trees, a Cajun fisherman in a pirogue, sculptured magnolias, pelicans, crawfish, crabs and powdered sugar covered beignets. An iconic wrought-iron balcony and French Quarter-style lampposts will also be highlighted on the Louisiana Tourism float. American Idol winner and Louisiana music ambassador Laine Hardy and the Hot 8 Brass Band will perform mid-parade on a stage in front of the Louisiana tourism logo “Feed Your Soul.”

More than 35,000 roses along with thousands or orchids, daisies, carnations and over 18,000 purple irises will represent the swamp on the float.

Caddo Parish Magnet High School student Ashini Modi is one of seven Louisianans who will ride on the Louisiana Tourism. Modi, who just turned 17, will be representing the many volunteers in the state who help make life better for fellow Louisianans. Modi was chosen for this distinction for her efforts in serving the underprivileged youth with educational opportunities at her local homeless shelter. Modi started the ‘Reading Rainforest’ which is home to 1,500 books at the Providence House in Shreveport. Modi says she seeks to find solutions and bridge the arts with all individuals. The ‘Reading Rainforest’ provides children with an escape and a source of passion in reading.

The Rose Parade airs on ABC/WGNO from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day.