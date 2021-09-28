Five people taken to hospital after nursing home carbon monoxide leak

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Five people were taken to the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak was discovered at a local nursing home.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the Sterling Place Nursing Home at around 10:45 a.m. where people were evacuated from the fourth floor of the building.

The leak came from a vent pipe on the broiler, BRFD said. The boiler was turned off and pressure positive ventilation was used to clear the air.

Sterling Place issued a statement regarding the incident:

Sterling Place experienced a carbon monoxide leak today. Our care team noticed a change with some residents in an isolated area of the facility. Our care team immediately removed the residents and staff from the affected area and conducted assessments to ensure their safety. We notified the Office of the State Fire Marshall and Acadian Ambulance Service of our concerns and they reported to the facility immediately to help our care team. Since the incident, the Office of the State Fire Marshall has inspected and cleared the area and approved re-occupancy. Our residents and staff have returned to their rooms and designated work areas. We are thankful and fortunate to have attentive staff that reported changes in a timely manner. We are also thankful for the assistance from the Office of the State Fire Marshal and Acadian Ambulance Service. Sterling Place used their mass communication software to notify family members and resident representatives of today’s incident. Sterling Place