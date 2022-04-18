BALDWIN, La. (BRPROUD) — The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a reported shooting on Sunday night.

Deputies arrived at Rosebud Rd. and Baptiste St. a little after 10:20 p.m.

An investigation ensued during which deputies determined that five people had sustained gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story and more information will be shared as it becomes available.

The investigation into this shooting remains open and anyone with information that could help investigators are encouraged to call the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-828-1960.

You can also send tips anonymously to St. Mary’s Parish Sheriff’s Office.