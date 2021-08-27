Five injured, 2 missing after Delacroix boating accident

DELACROIX, La. — In the middle of preparations in lower St. Bernard Parish, five people were injured and two people are missing after a boating accident.

The Coast Guard and several local agencies were involved in the rescue mission and investigation. The accident involved two boats near Delacroix Island. “We have the Coast Guard with helicopters, we have the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office to locate the missing boaters,” St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann explained.

There is no word yet on the missing boaters.