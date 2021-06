SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) — To the surprise of many, firefighters do more than just fight fires.

Over the weekend, St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 performed one of those other duties.

According to the fire department, “Rescue 11 pulled up on a woman who had fallen in the W-14 drainage canal off of Cousin Street. She was unable to get herself out of the canal.”

First Responders quickly helped the woman out of the water, and thankfully, she was unharmed.

Images courtesy of St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1

